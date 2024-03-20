2024 Paris Olympics Handing Out 300,000 Condoms After Lifting Intimacy Ban For Athletes

The Olympics are set to revive an old tradition — that is, providing thousands of condoms to the athletes for use during the event.

On Saturday, Olympic Village director Laurent Michaud revealed in an interview with Sky News that the 2024 Paris Games will have 300,000 condoms available for the 14,250 athletes staying in their quarters.

I did the math, that’s 21 condoms each…. Over 14 days… that’s like one and half romps per day….

