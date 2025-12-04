This holiday season, give the gift that matters most and donate blood. Canadian Blood Services invites you to support their Days of Giving Campaign by donating blood at the Barrie clinic.

Every year, Barrie welcomes over 1,000 new blood donors to meet the region’s increasing need. But winter brings unique challenges, including higher cancellation rates due to weather and seasonal illnesses like colds and flu. This can strain the blood supply, making it critical for local donors to step forward.

Between now and December 31st, you can make a meaningful impact by booking a blood donation appointment. As an added incentive, every donation during the campaign earns you a ballot for a chance to win a special prize. It’s a simple way to help save lives while celebrating the holiday spirit of giving.

Blood donation is quick, easy, and potentially lifesaving. Whether you’ve donated before or are considering it for the first time, your participation could make all the difference this season.

First-Time Donors

Donating blood for the first time? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Are You Eligible?

To donate blood, you must:

Be at least 17 years old.

Weigh more than 110 lbs.

Have no recent tattoos or piercings (within the last three months).

Have not traveled outside Canada or the continental USA in the past year (some exceptions apply).

Not be pregnant or have given birth in the last six months.

Not be taking medications that affect eligibility (confirm with Canadian Blood Services).

Have had no dental surgery within the past 72 hours or a cleaning/filling in the last 24 hours.

Not have lived in the UK, France, or Saudi Arabia (1980–1996) or Western Europe (1980–2007).

If you’re unsure, Canadian Blood Services will assess your eligibility at your appointment.

The Process

To help you better understand what to expect, here is a brief overview of the donation process:

Before Your Appointment

Drink plenty of water.

Eat a nutritious meal, avoiding fatty foods.

Get a good night’s sleep.

Bring your ID or donor card.

At the Clinic

Fill out a quick health questionnaire. Undergo a short hemoglobin test. Drink water, enjoy a snack, and relax while donating one unit of blood.

After Your Donation

A bandage will be applied to your arm.

Stay for 15 minutes to rest, rehydrate, and enjoy another snack.

Donating blood is a simple way to make a big impact in someone’s life.

Book Your Appointment

Make this holiday season truly meaningful. Visit blood.ca to schedule your blood donation and help save lives today. Together, we can make a difference.