2026 Is the Year We Start Going Analog Again
Yes, on purpose. No, we’re not joking.
After years of staring into screens like raccoons under a porch light, it turns out a lot of us are craving a break.
A new poll found that half of Americans are actively trying to unplug from the digital world whenever they can and live a more analog life in 2026.
Quick reminder: radio is analog, so you’re welcome, society.
Researchers asked 2,000 people how they’re doing it, and the answers prove we’re all slowly romanticizing life before constant notifications.
The Top 10 Ways People Are Going Analog in 2026
1. Using a real notebook
Apps are great, but pens still work and don’t need updates.
2. Reading physical books
E-readers are convenient, but paper books don’t die at 12% battery.
3. Paper calendars
No one’s deleting their digital calendar, but it’s comforting to see your chaos pinned to a wall.
4. Playing physical games
Board games, puzzles, and arguments over rules are included at no extra charge.
5. Using an actual alarm clock
So your phone isn’t the first thing you touch every morning. Bold choice.
6. Writing letters
You know, envelopes. Stamps. Waiting. If you’re under 30, this may sound fictional.
7. Old-school planners
The chunky notebook kind. Bonus points if it has stickers and guilt built in.
8. Wearing a watch
Not a smartwatch. A regular watch. It tells time and judges you silently.
9. Analog music
Vinyl, CDs, or the radio. Because sometimes you want music without algorithms knowing your mood.
10. Using real cameras
Phone cameras are incredible, but real cameras still feel special. Plus, fewer accidental selfies.
The Bottom Line
Going analog doesn’t mean rejecting technology altogether. It just means choosing moments that feel slower, quieter, and a little more human.
We’re not quitting digital life. We’re just putting it down for a bit… right after we check one more thing. 😌📻✍️
