28% OF PEOPLE WOULD SAY THEY’RE A LIABILITY IN A SNOWBALL FIGHT

Are you down for a snowball fight if one were to break out in front of you?

In a series of new polls, 64% of people say they LOVE or LIKE snowball fights, while only 20% dislike or hate them. Another 15% don’t have an opinion on snowball fights, yet.

People 45 and older were most likely to NOT like snowball fights, but that’s probably just because they’re out of practice.

Among all people, 39% say they haven’t participated in a snowball fight in more than 10 years, for 25%, it’s been more than 20 years, and 9% of people claim they’ve never been in a snowball fight.

Regardless of our experience, people are not pushovers. When asked if you’d be more of an ASSET or a LIABILITY in a massive snowball fight, 39% of people believe they’d be an asset. Just 28% claim they’d be a liability. And 33% of people aren’t sure about their prowess with a snowball.