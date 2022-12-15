Listen Live

28% OF PEOPLE WOULD SAY THEY’RE A LIABILITY IN A SNOWBALL FIGHT

There's nothing worse than getting a snowball to the face!

By Kool Mornings

Are you down for a snowball fight if one were to break out in front of you?

In a series of new polls, 64% of people say they LOVE or LIKE snowball fights, while only 20% dislike or hate them.  Another 15% don’t have an opinion on snowball fights, yet.

People 45 and older were most likely to NOT like snowball fights, but that’s probably just because they’re out of practice.

A 9-year-Old Boy Has Had An Old Law Banning Snowball Fights -Overturned!

Among all people, 39% say they haven’t participated in a snowball fight in more than 10 years, for 25%, it’s been more than 20 years, and 9% of people claim they’ve never been in a snowball fight.

Regardless of our experience, people are not pushovers.  When asked if you’d be more of an ASSET or a LIABILITY in a massive snowball fight, 39% of people believe they’d be an asset.  Just 28% claim they’d be a liability.  And 33% of people aren’t sure about their prowess with a snowball.

