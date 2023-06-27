28% OF US WAKE UP BEFORE OUR ALARM

If you fall into this category, you’re officially better at life than the rest of us. Or, your kids and pets are your alarm clock.

28% of Americans say they usually wake up BEFORE their alarm goes off.

Another 13% never even use an alarm. So 41% of us don’t need them, or mainly just use them as a fail-safe.

Overall, 29% said they usually get up right when their alarm goes off. 26% said after.

That includes 11% of us who always hit snooze at least once. Only 21% of us never do.