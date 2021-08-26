August 27 – 29

5pm-8pm

The 2nd Annual Virtual Paddle 4 The Cure is coming your way – time to flaunt your pink! Don’t miss your opportunity to paddle with a purpose, smile to spread hope and help make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

Paddlers from across Canada are coming together once again for the 2nd virtual Pink Paddle Parade to raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer Research through the Canadian Cancer Society. Paddlers of all ages, on any craft, including the paddling pups are welcome on board!

Start making plans for what you’ll wear or how you’ll flaunt your pink while sharing your stroke, your smile and your support. Dress for maximum impact and you might be crowned the 2021 best Dressed Dude or Diva, winning a pair of Olukai’s. New for 2021, sweet prizes will also go to the best dressed team on the water! All you have to do is register, plan your paddle, snap some pictures and post them on Instagram tagging #paddle4thecure2021. The person or team with the most LIKES will be entered in the contest. If you aren’t down to dress up, don’t worry, prizes will go to the individual and team to raise the most funds.

Register yourself or your team today to start the fun and the fundraising!