2v2 Rocket League Tournament

Saturday, September 18 @ 1PM

Compete head-to-head in this friendly, all-ages virtual 2v2 Rocket League tournament hosted by We Got Game – streamed live on Twitch starting at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 18. It’s free to enter and you’ll have the chance to win prizes!

Don’t have Rocket League? No problem! Rocket League is free to download and can be played on any system, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC. Visit the corresponding store on your system or visit epicgames.com on your PC.

Register with a partner or on your own and We Got Game will partner you up with someone in your age category with similar skill level. The two age categories are 13 & under and 14+.

Register now for the 2v2 Rocket League Tournament!​

https://calendly.com/wegotgame/2v2-rocket-league-game-on-city-of-barrie?month=2021-09