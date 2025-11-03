3 Signs You’re About to Get Laid Off (Sorry 😬)

Nobody likes workplace surprises — unless it’s free donuts in the staff room. But if the vibes at your job start feeling… off… here are three warning signs that layoffs could be coming.

1. Hiring Slows to a Crawl

If your company suddenly stops posting new jobs or takes forever to replace people who leave, that’s usually not a good financial sign. Translation: if HR hasn’t “welcomed a new team member” in months, tighten those purse strings and maybe skip the daily Starbucks run.

2. Corporate Speak Gets… Shifty

Watch for a change in tone from leadership. When you start hearing phrases like “We need to be more efficient,” “We’re streamlining,” or “We’re tightening operations,” it often means they’re prepping everyone for cuts. If the CEO starts sounding like they swallowed a corporate bingo card, brace yourself.

3. Hours Start Quietly Shrinking

If your hours suddenly drop or work gets redistributed weirdly, layoffs may be around the corner. Fun fact: forcing people back to the office is also a sneaky tactic some companies use to reduce staff without actually saying “layoffs.”

So, What Should You Do?

With the economy wobbling and AI breathing down everyone’s necks, it’s smart to keep your résumé fresh — even if you’re not planning to jump ship.

Applying to the occasional role helps keep your CV sharp and your interview skills from turning to mush.

RELATED: Nearly Half of Gen Z Admit to Lying on Their Resumés — But Can You Really Blame Them?

Always better to be prepared than surprised… unless we’re talking surprise tacos. 🌮