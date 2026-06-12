Backstreet Boys Drop New Song “Bottle Up” for Upcoming Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

Backstreet’s back—and this time, they’re bringing a brand-new song straight to the big screen.

The Backstreet Boys have officially released “Bottle Up”, a new track and music video created for the upcoming animated film Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026.

A nostalgic boy band moment meets a family blockbuster

The music video for “Bottle Up” features the group interacting with scenes from the film, blending the Backstreet Boys’ signature pop energy with the colourful, kid-friendly world of Paw Patrol. The song itself leans into a feel-good message about wanting to “bottle up” special moments and emotions—classic nostalgic pop with a modern twist.

The track was written by hitmakers Ed Sheeran and Savan Kotecha, adding even more star power behind the release.

Proud dad energy behind the scenes

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video, the group shared that their kids were especially excited to learn they were involved in the project, making the collaboration even more meaningful on a personal level.

A big moment for Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is the third instalment in the franchise based on the popular Canadian animated series PAW Patrol. Paramount Pictures recently dropped a trailer for the film, building anticipation ahead of its summer release.

Backstreet Boys stay in the spotlight

This new release comes as the group continues their “Into the Millennium” residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, where they’ve already performed to hundreds of thousands of fans in a record-setting run of shows. Known for turning their concerts into full-scale immersive experiences, the group has leaned into nostalgia while continuing to reach new audiences.

With over 30 years in the industry, countless hits, and more than 130 million records sold worldwide, the Backstreet Boys remain one of pop’s most successful and enduring groups.

And with “Bottle Up,” they’re adding another upbeat chapter—this time designed for families, kids, and longtime fans alike.