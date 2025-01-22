Can You Survive the 30-Day No-Complaining Challenge?

Blue Monday, known as the so-called most depressing day of the year, rolled through this week, bringing with it a new twist: a positivity challenge straight from the Netherlands.

The goal? To go 30 days without complaining. Yes, you read that right—an entire month of no whining, moaning, or venting about life’s little frustrations.

This “No-Complaining Campaign” is less of a movement and more of a challenge—a buzzword we all know millennials love. But here’s the catch: there’s a good chance many of us have already failed.

Don’t stress, though. Think of this as your opportunity to start fresh and flip your mindset.

Related: YOUNG PEOPLE ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT THINGS THAT WERE BETTER “BACK IN THE DAY”

How the Challenge Works

The rules are simple and self-policed:

When you feel the urge to complain, pause and ask yourself, “Why am I grumbling right now? Is it necessary?”

Consider the bigger picture—do you have a reason to complain when compared to someone less fortunate?

The challenge aims to be an eye-opener, helping you notice how often you default to negativity. Just recognizing this habit is a step toward a more positive outlook.

Why Try It?

Beyond the obvious benefits of being a ray of sunshine (or at least less of a storm cloud), this challenge can help shift your perspective and improve your mental well-being.

Sure, it’s not as trendy as Dry January, but at least you don’t have to give up your wine.

So, are you in? Or are you already grumbling about how hard this might be? Either way, it’s worth a shot. Worst case, you’ll have an entire month to perfect the art of rolling your eyes without saying a word.