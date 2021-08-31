35% of Women Happily Embrace Aging And the Confidence That Comes With It!

A new survey of 2,000 women aged 30 and older examined the changes in respondents’ self-confidence throughout their lives, and it revealed two-thirds (63%) believe the older they are, the more confident they’ll be.

For women whose confidence increases with age, 63% said this is a result of caring less about what others think — with the average woman feeling most comfortable in her skin at age 32.

Additionally, 45% feel more settled in their life, and 35% are more likely to embrace the changes in their looks as they grow older.

WHY ARE WOMEN MORE CONFIDENT AS THEY AGE?

Careless about what others think 63%

Feel more settled in life 45%

More likely to embrace changes in their looks 35%

More support from friends or family 26%

Know they’re good at their job 25%

Regardless of their confidence levels, half of the women surveyed (51%) said aging and the unknowns that come with it regularly causes them stress.

WHAT PHYSICAL SIGNS OF STRESS HAVE WOMEN SEEN OVER THE PAST YEAR?

Changes in weight (gain or loss) 58%

More breakouts 35%

Graying hair 33%

Thinning hair 31%

Oily skin 27%

Hair’s been falling out 25%

THINGS THAT HAPPEN AFTER 40

You let out slight groans when bending over

You get very excited about finding your car in the parking lot

You get annoyed when younger people don’t wear coats when it’s cold out

You buy expensive home exercise equipment and only use it twice

You will back out of a concert if it involves standing

You’ve danced in your underwear to “Old Time Rock n’ Roll”

You could easily fall asleep after just one glass of wine

You get pop music names all wrong

You’re obsessed with turning out all the lights

You’re shocked at how explicit and risqué TV has become

You love the weather channel

You spend way more money than you used to on location!