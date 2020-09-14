35 Percent Of People Sneeze Because Of This Reflex

Fun fact! The syndrome that describes why you’re sneezing is called ACHOO, or (autosomal dominant compulsive helio-ophthalmic outbursts of sneezing) syndrome.

Another name for people sneezing when looking at the sun is a reflex called photic Sneeze or (RSR.)

According to Scientific American, the genetic nature of the condition has been known for at least the last 25 years.

In recent military studies, PSR appears to be triggered by specific wavelengths of lights, which aren’t affected by filters like sunglasses.

“Investigators concluded that the PSR is induced by changes in light intensity. Others have not found flickering light to precipitate the PSR. Exactly how sunlight causes some people to sneeze remains unknown.”