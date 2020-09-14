Listen Live

35 Years-Ago Today We Were Introduced to The Golden Girls

Ran for 7 seasons and aired 180 episodes

By Darryl on the Drive

Today marks the anniversary of an iconic TV Series that brought us a lot of laughs from four lovable characters.

The original sitcom followed the friendship between four older women living together in Miami, aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

Starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

A special episode of Golden Girls featuring an all-Black cast was streamed last week on Zoom.

Tracee Ellis Ross took on the role of Rose Nylund, originally by Betty White. Sanaa Lathan played Blanche Devereaux, and Regina King was Dorothy Zbornak, while Alfre Woodard played her mother, Sophia Petrillo.

 

