35 Years-Ago Today We Were Introduced to The Golden Girls

Today marks the anniversary of an iconic TV Series that brought us a lot of laughs from four lovable characters.

Dishing out the sass, the laughs, and the cheesecake for 35 years! Happy Anniversary, The Golden Girls! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/RFV3fqDcwS — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) September 14, 2020

The original sitcom followed the friendship between four older women living together in Miami, aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

Starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

The hit NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” debuted on tv today in 1985. The series ran for 7 seasons and aired 180 episodes. #80s #80stv pic.twitter.com/kAZQXHHTC5 — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) September 14, 2020

A special episode of Golden Girls featuring an all-Black cast was streamed last week on Zoom.

Tracee Ellis Ross took on the role of Rose Nylund, originally by Betty White. Sanaa Lathan played Blanche Devereaux, and Regina King was Dorothy Zbornak, while Alfre Woodard played her mother, Sophia Petrillo.