Enjoy the 3rd annual Artisan Market at Heritage Estate Winery, Saturday September, 18th!

From 10am-4pm, walk around the vineyard and checkout Artisan Vendors, wine and cider, live music and food vendors all in support of the Specialized Seniors Care Recreation Therapy Department at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The money raised at the market goes to support Therapeutic Recreation Programs, interventions and supplies to enhance the quality of life for seniors admitted. There is a large support for patients admitted with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

Social distancing protocols are in effect in guidelines with the Simcoe Muskoka health unit.

Entry is by donation. Donations can be submitted on site the day of or in advance.

