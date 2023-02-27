4 in 10 People Never Traveled On Vacation As A Kid

According to new research, 42% of people never went on a family vacation as a kid.

The research found that over half of the people did take their first trip before the age of 18 years old but didn’t take a trip until early adulthood.

Baby boomers were the most likely to experience vacationing for the first time as young kids (43%) while millennials (46%) and Gen Z (45%) took their first trip as adolescents.

The survey also looked at people’s feelings about vacation FOMO and found that the average person has been on six vacations purely for leisure and relaxation in their life and is longing for more.

About a quarter of people admit to daydreaming about a vacation 25% of the week.

Looking at what’s trending in travel, those surveyed think people will be travelling more in 2023 than in 2022 (45%) with two in three saying they plan on taking at least two trips this year and spending an average of $4,000.

Nostalgia plays a major factor in deciding where to go, as respondents named some previously popular destinations that may make a comeback like the Bahamas, California or New York.

For others, vacations are more about going somewhere they’ve never been before (53%) or experiencing something new (52%).

MUST-DO TRIPS IN A LIFETIME