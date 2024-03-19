4 Out of 5 People In Relationships Admit Their Partner Keeps them Up at Night

A third of adults look forward to nights their partner isn’t home — because they get the bed to themselves, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 adults who live with a partner found 36% appreciate when either they or their partner isn’t at home, as they don’t have to share a bed.

Maybe that’s because the results show that four in five respondents (82%) admit their partner’s sleeping habits consistently wake them up during the night.

Their partner snoring, scrolling through their phone before bed and getting up at night to use the bathroom were found to be the most common sleep-disruptive habits.

Not only that, but a quarter of respondents also deal with their partner hogging the covers, tossing and turning during the night or “starfishing” across the bed.

The survey found that despite these annoyances, the majority of respondents aren’t quite ready to consider a “sleep divorce” from their partner.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents share a bed with their partner, while the remaining 21% either sleep in different rooms (10%), sleep separately in the same room (5%) or admit it “depends on the night” (6%).

This varies dramatically by generation: only 2% of Gen Zers surveyed said they sleep in a different room than their partner, compared to one in five baby boomers (18%).

Results revealed that 42% of those who sleep separately from their partner believe it’s “rejuvenated” their relationship — and 23% believe it’s also improved their sex life with their partner.