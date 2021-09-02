40% OF PEOPLE SAY SUMMER IS THEIR FAVOURITE SEASON

It appears that some are in denial about summer ending until they feel a chill in the air, says new research.

A survey of 2,000 people found that most people don’t want the summer to end, and just one in five consider the Autumn Equinox the end of the season (22%).

Those who accept that summer is ending shared their favourite ways to close out the season. They include:

Having a BBQ

Relaxing at a park

Taking a vacation

Going to the beach

Heading to an amusement park

The number one thing that people will miss the most about summer is the warm weather.

Three in five people wish summer lasted longer, and a third of those wouldn’t mind if summer lasted two months longer.

For nearly two in three, ending the summer means seeing family and friends one last time, probably until the holidays roll around.

WHAT WILL PEOPLE MISS ABOUT SUMMER?