47% Of Young Workers Would Quit A Job For A Vacation

47% of millennials and Gen Z workers would quit a job that didn’t let them take an unforgettable trip, a survey of 2,000 travellers ages 18 to 34 found.

The poll also revealed that travellers will take an average of 45 photos and 15 videos of a great trip. 45% of respondents said spending time with people physically on vacation is more important now than ever.

Top-perfect vacation moments included watching a sunrise or sunset with friends and family, a funny event that becomes a running joke, and doing something outside of your comfort zone.

47% of millennials and Gen Z workers would quit a job that didn’t let them take an unforgettable trip, a survey of 2,000 travellers ages 18 to 34 found.