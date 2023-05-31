Listen Live

47% Of Young Workers Would Quit A Job For A Vacation

Not surprising at all!

By Kool Travel

47% of millennials and Gen Z workers would quit a job that didn’t let them take an unforgettable trip, a survey of 2,000 travellers ages 18 to 34 found.

80% of People Say They Need A Vacation in 2023

The poll also revealed that travellers will take an average of 45 photos and 15 videos of a great trip. 45% of respondents said spending time with people physically on vacation is more important now than ever.

Top-perfect vacation moments included watching a sunrise or sunset with friends and family, a funny event that becomes a running joke, and doing something outside of your comfort zone.

