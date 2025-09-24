The Top 5 Slang Words Barrie Parents Are Trying to Decode in 2025

Let’s be real: we’re not all going to be trendy. If you’ve ever stared blankly at your teen mid-conversation, wondering if they were speaking English or casting a spell, you’re not alone.

Our parents thought we were ridiculous back in the 80s and 90s with words like “tubular,” “rad,” and “gag me with a spoon.” Now it’s our turn to feel old. A new study looked at the slang words people are Googling the most, and here are the top 5 baffling Barrie parents in 2025:

5. Chopped

Spoiler: it’s not the cooking show. If something is “chopped,” it means it’s ugly, undesirable, or just… not it. Translation: when your teen says your new minivan is “chopped,” it’s not a compliment.

4. Bop

Nope, not a catchy tune. In 2025 slang, a “bop” is someone with a lot of partners, or someone posting thirst traps online. Yikes. Definitely not the word you want attached to your kid’s TikTok comments.

3. Sybau

An acronym for “shut your b**** ass up.” Honestly, it’s just as rude as it sounds. File this under: things you do not want yelled across the dinner table.

2. Sigma

This one’s been floating around for a while. A “sigma” is basically a “lone wolf” — someone who’s independent, doesn’t care about fitting in, and makes their own rules. (So… your teen after you tell them to clean their room.)

1. 6-7

This one’s pure chaos. It doesn’t mean anything. Teens shout “6-7” with random hand gestures thanks to a viral song and NBA player LaMelo Ball. So if your kid’s chanting numbers in the living room, no, they’re not doing math homework.