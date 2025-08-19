Cambridge Dictionary Adds ‘Skibidi,’ ‘Delulu,’ and Other Slang — Internet Loses Its Mind

The English language has officially entered its TikTok era.

Cambridge Dictionary just dropped 6,000 new words into its database, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha favourites like skibidi, tradwife, and delulu.

Skibidi : A nonsense word born from a viral animated YouTube series. Depending on context, it can mean “cool,” “bad,” or literally nothing at all. Basically, it’s the verbal shrug emoji. 🤷



Naturally, not everyone is thrilled about these additions. Critics on social media have declared the downfall of English itself. As one X user put it:

“Congratulations, English is no longer a language, it’s a TikTok comment section.”

Love it or hate it, these words are now officially part of the dictionary. Which means your grandma can soon roast you with, “Stop being so delulu” — and yes, it’ll be grammatically correct.

