59% OF PEOPLE GET A PACKAGE DELIVERED AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK, BUT HOW MANY HAVE HAD ONE STOLEN?

Have you had a package stolen?

Kool Mornings

According to a new survey, 59% of people say they now get some sort of package delivered to their home every week.  

 

That’s up 10% from 2019.

 

But, 43% of people say they’ve had a package stolen by a porch pirate in the past year.  

That’s up from 36% in 2019 and 31% in 2018.

 

Two-thirds of people say it’s happened to them more than once.

 

And 81% of people got a refund for their stolen package, which had an average value of $136.

