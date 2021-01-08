59% OF PEOPLE GET A PACKAGE DELIVERED AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK, BUT HOW MANY HAVE HAD ONE STOLEN?

According to a new survey, 59% of people say they now get some sort of package delivered to their home every week.

That’s up 10% from 2019.

But, 43% of people say they’ve had a package stolen by a porch pirate in the past year.

That’s up from 36% in 2019 and 31% in 2018.

Two-thirds of people say it’s happened to them more than once.

And 81% of people got a refund for their stolen package, which had an average value of $136.