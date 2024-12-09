6 Items You Should Never Leave in Your Car During Freezing Temperatures

Winter is here, and while you're busy bundling up, your vehicle and its contents might need some extra care too. As temperatures drop below freezing, certain items can break, spoil, or become hazardous if left in your car overnight. Here are six things you should always bring indoors when the weather outside is frightful.

1. Cell Phones and Electronics

We’ve all done it—left our phone or a gadget in the car for "just a minute." But during frigid temperatures, this could cost you. Cold weather can cause batteries to degrade, screens to crack, or the device to power down completely. Play it safe and keep your electronics warm indoors.

2. Canned or Bottled Beverages

Cracking open a fizzy drink might be satisfying, but a frozen can bursting in your car is anything but. When temperatures drop, liquids inside cans and bottles expand, potentially causing a messy explosion. Trust us, no one wants to deal with sticky seats in the dead of winter.

3. Groceries, Especially Canned Foods

Left some groceries in the back seat? It’s not just your milk that could freeze. Canned goods, which often contain a high water content, can expand and burst in freezing temperatures. This not only ruins the food but could leave your car smelling awful.

4. Musical Instruments

Musicians, beware! Leaving your instrument in a cold car can do some serious damage. Wood instruments, like guitars or violins, can crack, and even if they survive, they’ll likely lose their tuning. Take them inside—your ears (and wallet) will thank you.

5. Medications

Not all meds are winter-proof. Some lose their potency or become ineffective if exposed to freezing conditions. Keep your health in check by storing them at room temperature.

6. A Low Gas Tank

This one’s less about what’s inside your car and more about your car itself. Letting your gas tank dip too low during cold weather increases the risk of your fuel lines freezing. Keep it at least half full, and while you’re at it, check other liquids like antifreeze and monitor your tire pressure for a smoother winter ride.

Winter Survival Tip

Before you lock up for the night, do a quick sweep of your vehicle for these items. Avoiding a frosty mishap could save you time, money, and a whole lot of hassle this winter. Stay warm and drive safe!