6% Of People Think They Could Beat Up A Grizzly Bear

The website YouGov.com asked 1,200 people which animals they think they could beat in a FIGHT. And 6% . . . think they could take down a GRIZZLY??!!

Here are ten more match-ups, and how we think we’d do . . .

1. Could you beat up a lion? 8% said yes. And this isn’t just a macho guy thing because 7% of women said yes to that one too.

2. An elephant? 8% said yes.

3. A gorilla? Again, 8%. And 17% think they could beat up a chimp.

4. A crocodile? 9% said yes.

5. A wolf? 12%. And 23% of us think we could take down a large dog.

6. A kangaroo? 14% think they’d beat a kangaroo in a fight.

7. An eagle? So an attack from the air . . . 30% said yes.

8. A goose? They’re more aggressive than you think, but 61% said no problem.

9. A house cat? 69% of us are confident we’d win.

10. A rat, 72% said yes.