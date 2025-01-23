6 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car When It’s Below Freezing

With Canada in the grip of winter weather, it's important to remember that freezing temperatures can have a major impact on your car’s contents.

While you might be in a rush to head inside or get on with your day, leaving certain things in your car when it's below freezing could cause damage—or worse. Here's a breakdown of six items that should never be left behind when the mercury drops.

Related: Why Winter is Better Than Wives

1. Aerosol Cans

The cold can cause aerosol cans to explode. Whether it's hairspray, deodorant, or any other can under pressure, freezing temperatures can cause the gas inside to expand and potentially rupture the can. Safety first—always bring these inside when it's chilly.

2. Canned Food

Canned goods are a pantry staple, but they don’t fare well in the cold. When cans freeze, the food inside can expand, leading to cracks in the container. This creates a breeding ground for bacteria. The USDA even recommends tossing any cans that have swollen from freezing. Even if they haven’t, it’s better to play it safe and leave them at home.

3. Eggs

You might think eggs are fine in the car for a short time, but freezing temperatures can cause their shells to crack. Once that happens, they’re no longer safe to eat. So, after your grocery run, make sure the eggs are brought inside—no matter how quickly you’re headed to your next stop.

4. Electronics

Phones, laptops, tablets—these devices are sensitive to extreme cold. If left in your car, the batteries can drain faster, and the screen might even crack. Worse yet, when the devices warm back up, condensation can form inside, leading to possible short-circuiting. For your tech’s sake, always bring it inside, especially when temperatures dip.

5. Medication

Certain medications, like insulin, can become unstable when frozen, potentially losing their effectiveness. Always keep these in a temperature-controlled environment, and if you’re ever uncertain about whether your meds have been exposed to freezing temps, it’s best to ask a pharmacist or replace them if necessary.

6. Loved Ones

We’re all guilty of leaving our kids or pets in the car for just a minute, but cold weather can be dangerous—especially for those who are more vulnerable, like children, seniors, and pets. Even short amounts of time in a freezing car can lead to dangerous situations like hypothermia. Always take your loved ones with you.

Conclusion

While we all love the convenience of a quick stop, it’s important to keep in mind that freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on certain items. From ruining your groceries to damaging your gadgets, it’s worth the extra effort to bring things inside, especially when the weather turns harsh. Stay safe and warm out there!