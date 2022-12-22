Why Winter is Better Than Wives

Today is the first full day of winter! Are you ready for it? If you are trying to mentally prepare for a solid three months of cold, icy conditions, know this guys- it could be worse. Here are some definite upsides to winter!





WINTER ISN’T SO BAD…

Because black ice isn’t the only thing that brings you to your knees

Because 15 inches of snow is more of a disappointment to her than you…

Winter doesn’t judge you when it makes a mess

It doesn’t matter how cold it gets outside, her stare will always be colder

Your body image always looks better as a snow angel than in bed

Because you’d rather shovel the driveway than load the dishwasher wrong

Because every time you say that you’re going outside to snow blow, you giggle!