60% Of People Say They Remember Every Single Minute Of Their First Concert Experience!

So it’s no surprise attending a concert or festival is the number one activity people want to resume when COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The study looked at people’s musical tastes and how they have evolved over the years.

Two-thirds of people said their musical taste has changed significantly over time.

There’s a new favourite in the pandemic era, as three in 10 named Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home concert as their top live-streamed performance during the lockdown.

One in five said Bruno Mars is their preferred music artist of 2021 thus far, followed closely by Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Fifty-nine percent have filled their lives with more music than ever in the past year, with half creating a special playlist for a friend or loved one.

When asked about the biggest influences on their musical tastes, people said friends, music TV channels, and their parents played the biggest roles.

Music’s Biggest Live Moments That People Wish They Could Have Seen!

A recent poll on SWNSDigital.com found that the top ten moments people wished to be at are . . .

1. Whitney Houston singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 25 in 1991.

2. Elton John’s performance of “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

3. The Beatles’ rooftop (and final) concert in 1969.

4. The Rolling Stones performing in Hyde Park in 1969.

5. Prince’s rainy halftime show at Super Bowl 41 in 2007.

6. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show at Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

7. James Brown’s performance at The Apollo in 1963.

8. Lady Gaga’s halftime show at Super Bowl 51 in 2017.

9. The Spice Girls reuniting at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

10. Woodstock 1969.