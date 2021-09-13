62% OF HOLIDAY SHOPPERS PLAN TOP BUY ONLINE

Only 103 days until Christmas! How will you be holiday shopping this year? A new report says that 62-percent of us plan to make most of our holiday purchases online.

The 38-percent of shoppers who still want to buy in-person say it’s so they can touch and feel the merchandise and support local businesses.

One in four holiday shoppers says they plan to start shopping at the end of this month.

Reasons for shopping online include, avoiding long lines, and worries about COVID-19!