64% OF PEOPLE GO DOWN EVERY AISLE WHEN THEY’RE GROCERY SHOPPING

Are you one of those people who has to go down every aisle at the grocery store, or do you try to go down the fewest aisles possible?

In a new survey, 64% of people say they must walk down every single aisle at the grocery store. Those people were also more likely to identify as early birds, adventurous, introverted, and fans of horror movies. (???)

The survey also found that 80% of grocery shoppers make a list, compared to 20% who do not. And 78% say they have a tendency to leave the store with MORE than they intended to buy. (Going down EVERY aisle will help with that.)

The survey implied that the shoppers who go down every aisle are MORE likely to come with lists, but it didn’t draw a direct line between the two.

On one hand, it seems ridiculous to go down every row, every visit. But it might actually save time. Even if you have a list, how many times are you circling back to aisles that you skipped to find stuff?