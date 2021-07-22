67% Of People Admit To Judging Other People’s Shopping Carts

People will pay extra for personal hygiene products online to avoid the embarrassment of buying them in a store, says a new study.

Just over half (51%) of respondents said the items they’re embarrassed about purchasing in-store include period cups, laxatives, or incontinence products such as adult underwear.

The study was conducted on behalf of Depend and found people really worry about others judging them for what they put in their shopping cart.

TOP 10 ITEMS PEOPLE ARE EMBARRASSED TO PURCHASE