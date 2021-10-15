70% Of Men Say Social Media Creates Unrealistic Body Standards

According to a new survey, almost 40% of men would give up football games or other sporting events for two months if it meant they could sport a six-pack or a flat stomach. A quarter of men said they’d even give up their love life for 60 days for a flatter belly!

In a new poll of 2,000 men over the age of 30, almost 40% said their belly is the physical attribute they’d change about themselves.

As more sports are available to watch on TV like Football, Hockey and Basketball, men confess to usually gaining weight from September to January, with over half claiming they gain 10 pounds or more during this time.

The study found that most men start to lose confidence after the age of 30!

But most men believe making a change could help. Half of men surveyed believe that losing weight would make them feel better about themselves.

TOP 5 THINGS MEN WOULD DO TO FEEL MORE CONFIDENT

Start exercising more (53%)

Lose weight (51%)

Quit smoking (31%)

Improve their love life (24%)

Change jobs (23%)

