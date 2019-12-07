705 SNOWMOBILES 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY CLOTHING & TOY DRIVE

The 705 Snowmobiles Group PRESENTS, the 3rd annual Clothing and Toy Drive in support of the ROCK 95 – KOOL FM Toy Drive Saturday, December 7th in the parking lot of Royal Distributing! Bring your snowmobile to show off and win PRIZES! Enjoy the charity BBQ and help the 705 Snowmobilers fill the snowmobile trailers with as many Toys for the kids as we can and also clothing DONATIONS of new and used clothing for men, women and children. We want to help as many people as possible this Christmas season so come join the FUN all day Saturday December 7th starting at 9am at Royal Distributing in Innisfil!