Build-A-Bear Let’s You Build Cousin Eddie From Christmas Vacation!

When we think of cousin Eddie we think…”The Shi**er is full.” You too can be full of joy this holiday season with your own Eddie Bear from Build-A-Bear!

You can get a Cousin Eddie bear and outfit that can sit and watch “Christmas Vacation” with you!

This is an online exclusive bundle that features a brown teddy bear with a trademark patch that reads “Christmas Vacation.”

It’s dressed in a white robe and green winter hat with flaps, just like what Cousin Eddie wore when he delivered the infamous line.

It’s available online and costs $50 bucks! The Testament on wheels, not included!

Buy Your Eddie Bear!