71% OF PEOPLE WISH THEY COULD RE-LIVE MEMORABLE “FIRSTS”

A lot of people have fond memories of the first time they did something, even if the experience itself wouldn’t otherwise be notable. You know, your first kiss, your first job, the first time you were arrested. (Kidding!)

In a new poll, 82% of people said there’s “nothing more memorable than experiencing something for the first time,” and 71% of people wish they could re-live some of their favourite “firsts.’

They didn’t specify which ones they’d revisit, but people were asked for the “firsts” they remember the most.

The Top 10 are:

First job

First love

First kiss

First pet

First car

First concert

First best friend,

First home on your own

First international trip

First night out after your 19th birthday.

Others that also made the list include: First cell phone, first computer, first day of college, and first time voting.