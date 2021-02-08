Listen Live

73RD ANNUAL PENETANGUISHENE WINTERAMA

  • February 8, 2021
  • Virtual

Celebrating the 73rd annual Penetanguishene Winterama will look a little different this year, but the traditions are going on!   Continue your Winterama Traditions virtually by participating in virtual games, crafts, concerts and more!  Activities include:  Rotary Snow Sculpture Contest;  Rotaract Cardboard Toboggan Contest;  Live Winterama Trivia Night on Friday;  Camp Winterama for kids with Wild Life Fitness;  Free Winterama Sleds (curb side pick up);  Winterama 5km your way – run, ski, or snowshoe.  Celebrating Ontario’s Oldest winter carnival continues … Feb 8 to 20th … for updates follow @Winterama on Facebook or visit winterama.ca  

