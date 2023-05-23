77% Of Women Feel More Confident Today Than 10 Years Ago

A survey of 2,000 women ages 25 to 40 and 55 to 80 found that 77% feel more confident now than a decade ago.

However, women still feel societal pressure, with 80% feeling like they need to look or act a certain way. 71% of respondents admitted they care what others think or say about them, with top concerns being body shape and size, appearance, and physical health.

The average woman is self-conscious about her body 4 days a week.

Common barriers women face include feeling like they must cover their bodies, fear of aging, and not being taken seriously.

Yet still, the survey found that despite all the challenges they face, 90% of women are proud of their gender!

WHAT BARRIERS DO WOMEN FACE MOST OFTEN?

Feeling like they need to “cover up”/hide parts of their body — 23% Fear of aging — 20% Feeling pressured to look/act a certain way — 20% Trying to be all things to all people —- 19% Not being taken seriously — 18%

WHAT WOULD HELP WOMEN FEEL EMPOWERED?