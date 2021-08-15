Join us on SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 from 11am to 2pm for our 7th annual charity dog wash event in support of Finding Them Homes!

For a $35 minimum cash donation we will pamper your pup with an all natural shampoo, towel dry and nail trim.

100% of dog wash sales will be donated to Finding Them Homes 🙂

This is a first-come first-serve event (no appointments) so please be prepared to wait as this is a very popular event for us. Wait times can be up to an hour…don’t worry we have a lot more going on to keep you occupied:

FTH will have adoptable dogs you can meet and greet as well as awesome raffle baskets you can enter to win!

We are excited to welcome local craft vendors who will be donating 15% of their sales to the rescue:

Fleurish Collection

Green Haven Crafts

L&J D-Zigns

Liberty Creations

Northlink Wood Worx

The Neighbourhood Refillery

BBQ lunch will also be available!!