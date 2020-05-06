Listen Live

8-Year-Old Pens An Original Song! “What’s Inside Your Butthole”

Ever wonder "what's inside your butthole?"

By Humor

When an 8-year-old doesn’t want to go to bed, they will do anything to stall, including writing a song.  Little Jolee wrote a song called “What’s inside your butthole.”

Mom, Lisa Rieffel-Dunn shared the video on social and it’s a hit!  The song has been watched over 5 million times! It’s catchy and clever…

I smell a Grammy nod.  With lyrics like these, she’s a shoe-in!

“I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens / All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know.”

 

