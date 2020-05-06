8-Year-Old Pens An Original Song! “What’s Inside Your Butthole”
Ever wonder "what's inside your butthole?"
When an 8-year-old doesn’t want to go to bed, they will do anything to stall, including writing a song. Little Jolee wrote a song called “What’s inside your butthole.”
Mom, Lisa Rieffel-Dunn shared the video on social and it’s a hit! The song has been watched over 5 million times! It’s catchy and clever…
I smell a Grammy nod. With lyrics like these, she’s a shoe-in!
“I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens / All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know.”
My kid wrote a song called,
“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r
— Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020