8-Year-Old Ohio Girl Takes Family SUV on 13-Mile Adventure to Target for Starbucks

In a story that sounds like something straight out of a movie, an 8-year-old girl from Bedford, Ohio, took her family’s 2020 Nissan Rogue on a wild 13-mile drive to a Target store in Bainbridge—all to grab herself a Starbucks.

A Morning Adventure No One Expected!

The young driver, whose identity remains private, was reported missing by her family around 9 a.m. on Sunday. They had last seen her at their Bedford home just two hours earlier. As panic set in, police were called, and the investigation kicked off.

Not long after, authorities received reports of a small child driving an SUV on a nearby road, but the vehicle was nowhere to be found at that time. However, the adventure didn’t last long. Soon after, the SUV was spotted in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge.

Once inside the store, officers found the girl unharmed, though likely in search of a caffeine fix from the Starbucks inside. When questioned, the young girl admitted to having hit a mailbox during her drive but didn’t share many other details about what inspired her to make this bold move—or why she headed straight for Target. The connection to Starbucks remains a mystery, but it’s safe to say she had a destination in mind.

Too Youge for Charges

At just 8 years old, the girl is too young to face criminal charges, according to the police. Authorities are still investigating the incident, and while no charges have been filed so far, the case has left both the community and the police in disbelief.

This unusual escapade serves as a reminder to keep an extra eye on those car keys—because apparently, even 8-year-olds have plans of their own!