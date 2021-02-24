80% Of People Under 30 Say It’s “Impossible” To Drive Without Music

“To young drivers 18-29, music in the car isn’t just entertainment, it’s part of their auto sphere whether they’re alone or not,” says the director of the BGU Music Science Lab, Prof. Warren Brodsky.

He adds, “They are so used to constant stimulation and absorbing great amounts of information throughout the day, that they don’t question how the type of tunes they play might affect concentration, induce aggressive behaviour, or cause them to miscalculate risky situations.”

The study found that 90% listen to “upbeat” music on the way to a party. 65% listen to “fast-paced” music on the way to work. On a road trip, a whopping 97% want to listen to several short songs instead of long songs.