9 Halloween Classics For A Family Friendly Halloween

Happy Halloween!

It's our favourite time of the year, There's just something for everyone today. Whether you're out with the kids knocking on doors, or staying in for a fun-filled family night you can have a lot of fun!

RELATED: Pumpkins: The Ultimate Fun Facts Fest!

And if you're staying in tonight to watch old Halloween specials with your family, you're in luck! As a Halloween enthusiast, I've created a list of classic specials for a family-friendly halloween

So here are My 9 favourite family-friendly specials to watch tonight!

The Flintstones Meet Rockula and Frankenstone

Fred, Wilma, Barney, and Betty win a trip to the castle of Count Rockula. Things take a spooky turn when Count Rockula and his sidekick, Frankenstone, rise from their slumber. The Flintstones are always packed with laughs and of course, all the dinosaur puns you can dream of. Which makes this special a perfect blend of Halloween and fun!

Check out this clip for a taste of what you can expect!

Scooby-Doo: “The Headless Horseman of Halloween”

In this classic Scooby episode, the gang heads to a Halloween party, only for a headless horseman to show up and send everyone running. Scooby and Shaggy’s hilarious reactions bring the fun, and the mystery will keep everyone entertained. It’s a must-watch for any Halloween night!

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Disney’s The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad brings Washington Irving’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow to life with charming animation. Ichabod Crane’s spooky run-in with the Headless Horseman is perfect for Halloween without the scares. It’s a great intro to a Halloween classic and brings a bit of Disney magic into the night.

You can catch this classic on Disney+

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

The Jetsons: “Haunted Halloween”

Even in the future, Halloween is a big deal! When George and his family get mixed up in a ghostly mystery, they find themselves in for a haunted adventure, Jetsons-style.

It's a futuristic and fun watch for families looking to bring a bit more imagination to Halloween

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Ok, what would this list be without this classic?

The Peanuts gang brings all their charm to Halloween! Linus’s endless faith in the Great Pumpkin and Charlie Brown’s trick-or-treat troubles are classic moments. With heartwarming laughs, it's one of the most beloved Halloween specials, perfect for every generation.

Alvin and The Chipmunks Meet the Wolf Man

Leave it to the chipmunks to keep us on our toes with this spooky tale! Alvin is convinced there's a werewolf in town, and then Theodore starts acting strange... coincidence? I think not!

Full to the brim with Halloween tunes, and just the right amount of spookiness. It's a chipmunk classic that you'll be singing along to for years!

Buttons and Rusty: Which Witch is Which?

This one is a bit of a deep cut. But If you know Buttons and Rusty then you know it's a real treat!

Buttons and Rusty are a bear cub and fox duo that find themselves in some Halloween trouble in this classic. It's set in a shadowy forest with a lot of mysterious surroundings that ends in a comforting vibe.

Button's and Rusty have a charming vibe that will make it a favourite for the family. Plus, they are Canadian so what's not to love!?

Casper the Friendly Ghost

Casper is the sweetest ghost of them all!

And unlike most Ghosts, Casper isn't trying to scare anyone! In his Halloween adventures, he is more interested in making friends with people! Because of their charming nature, Casper specials are great for young children.

Garfield's Halloween Adventure

Everyone's favourite lazy cat even gets in on the spooky Halloween fun in this classic!

The story follows Garfield and his best friend Odie as they sing songs (super catchy ones too) and dress up as pirates to score candy!

Things take an unexpected turn though when they stumble across a haunted house! It's a mix of Garfield's signature sarcasm with just enough spookiness that makes it a family-friendly Halloween Classic

From futuristic Halloween fun to classic tales, these cartoons are perfect for a family-friendly Halloween. Enjoy the laughs, the nostalgia, and the spirit of Halloween without the scares!

Happy Halloween!