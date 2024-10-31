Pumpkins: The Ultimate Fun Fact Fest!

As autumn rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes start flying off the shelves, it’s the perfect time to get to know our favourite orange gourd a little better. Here are some fun and fascinating facts about pumpkins that will have you appreciating this seasonal superstar even more!

1. Seed Central

Did you know that the average mid-sized pumpkin packs about 500 seeds? These little guys are primarily used for carving masterpieces during Halloween. But if you’ve ever seen those massive pumpkins at fairs or competitions, they can contain a whopping 800 seeds! That’s a lot of potential jack-o'-lanterns!

2. Carving King

Meet Trevor Hunt, the pumpkin carving champion! He holds the Guinness World Record for the most pumpkins carved in an hour, slicing through a remarkable 109 pumpkins in just 60 minutes back in 2014. That’s roughly 33 seconds per pumpkin—talk about a carving pro!

3. All Parts Welcome

Here’s a wild thought: every single part of a pumpkin is edible! From the skin to the leaves, flowers, and even the stem, nothing goes to waste. (Not sure how many of us are diving into the stem, though!)

4. Nutritional Powerhouse

Pumpkin isn’t just for pies and lattes; it’s also packed with nutrition!

This vibrant veggie is a fantastic source of beta-carotene, which gives pumpkins their bright orange colour. Once consumed, beta carotene transforms into vitamin A, which is fabulous for your eyes, skin, and immune system. Plus, pumpkins are rich in potassium (great for heart health), vitamin C, fibre, iron, and antioxidants—all while being low in calories. One cup contains about 50 calories, making it a guilt-free treat!

5. Global Growth

Pumpkins hail from Central America, with the oldest known evidence found in Mexico dating back to around 6,000 B.C. Today, these versatile gourds are cultivated on six out of seven continents. Can you guess which continent doesn’t grow pumpkins? Yep, you got it—Antarctica! Too chilly for our beloved pumpkins!

Now that you’re armed with these pumpkin facts, you can impress your friends at the Halloween party or just enjoy some tasty pumpkin treats guilt-free! Happy Halloween!! 🍂🎃