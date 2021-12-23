Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

90% of Workers Can’t-Wait To Return To The Office!

People are done working from home!

By Kool Mornings

According to a new poll, nine in 10 workers are excited to head back to work full-time in 2022.

 

 

Out of the 803 workers polled, 87% are ready to ditch virtual meetings and cannot wait to head back to their physical workplaces in the new year.

Despite a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant, 48% expect to be back at work in person next year, while 21% don’t see themselves going back to an office.

 

 

Related: After working from home, women don’t want to wear Makeup anymore…

 

 

So far, only one in seven (14%) of respondents have already returned to a physical workplace.

 

 

What People Are Excited About When They Return To Work

 

  • People Are excited to catch up with their co-workers and meet new ones.
  • Attend in-person meetings
  • Sit and work at their desk again
  • Wear business attire or their job uniform
  • Go out for lunch with co-workers
  • Commuting 

 

 

HOWEVER, there are some people who don’t want to return…

 

 

Still, two-thirds (66%) said the thought of making small talk with coworkers they haven’t seen physically in a while gives them anxiety.

 

Sixty percent of respondents even admitted they wish they could permanently work from home to avoid social awkwardness.

Related posts

THERE’S A 7% CHANCE YOU’LL END UP IN A PHYSICAL FIGHT IF YOU LEND PEOPLE MONEY

Half of People Consider 2021 the ‘Worst year of Their Lives’

These Are Santa’s Favourite Song!