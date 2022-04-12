‘90s Sayings That Confuse Kids Born After 2000!

Kids today will never know just how awesome the 90s were! All we can do is try to explain it to them, but don’t try and uses these phrases around Gen Zers, because they will never understand!

If you were born after 2000, there’s a high probability you have no idea what these sayings mean…

Thanks to Reddit, another fun conversation about phrases from the 90s that kids today would never understand

“Would you like to smoking or non-smoking?”

“Have you tried blowing in it? Sometimes that works” (referring to when your Nintendo wouldn’t work)

“Get off the phone; I need to use the internet”

“Let’s watch some music on MUCH MUSIC”

“Be kind, rewind.”

“Wind it back up with a pencil”

“I can’t call till after 9 pm”

“There’s the phonebook, now start dialling”

“If you’d like to make a call, please hang up and try again. If you need help, hang up and then dial your operator.”

“All that and a bag of chips”

“Don’t touch that dial; we’ll be right back.”

“I got a cordless phone for Christmas”

“The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire”

“The 29-inch TV is huge”

“Page me”

“Talk to the hand”

“5318008” Spells out boobies

“Shut up, I need to record this song so that it can be my ringtone”