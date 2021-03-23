A Couple Bought An Old School And Turned It Into A Mansion!

I spent my entire childhood life trying to get out of school, I can’t imagine living in one.

There’s a real estate listing in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania that’s going viral right now on TikTok. A couple bought an abandoned elementary school, refurbished it, and turned it into a mansion. And it can be yours for $2.4 million.

They turned classrooms into bedrooms, an arcade, living rooms, and more. The old cafeteria is now the kitchen. They refurbished the gym, so you have an indoor basketball court. There’s a garage with room for 30 cars. And some of the bathrooms still have urinals in them.

Overall, you get a “house” that’s more than 14,000 square feet on an 11.4-acre lot.

They listed the house last August and haven’t sold it yet . . . but now that it’s getting some publicity, maybe some millionaire will want to buy it?