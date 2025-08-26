A Drunk Hot Dog Got Busted for TP’ing Her Neighbour’s Car 🍺🌭

Mondays are hard. Some of us ease in with coffee, some with meditation… and then there’s Marcia Morgan of St. Petersburg, Florida, who apparently eases in with day drinking, toilet paper, and a hot dog costume.

The Condiment Chronicles

According to police, the 48-year-old got ticked off when a neighbour parked too close to her yard. Instead of writing a passive-aggressive note (the Canadian method), she grabbed some toilet paper and went full Halloween mode — at 4 p.m.

When cops arrived, they found her leaning against the car, TP in hand, wrapping it like it was a giant burrito. Oh, and yes — she was dressed as a hot dog. Why? Nobody knows. Maybe Oktoberfest got weird, maybe it was laundry day, or maybe she just was the wiener she wanted to see in the world.

The Aftermath

Police described her as “intoxicated and uncooperative” (shocking, I know). She was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In court, she pleaded no contest, which means she now owes $550 or about 40 hours of community service. That’s a lot of ketchup packets to hand out.

Final Bite

So next time you’re annoyed with your neighbour, remember: you can either take the Canadian route and shovel their driveway passive-aggressively… or you can channel your inner hot dog and prepare to pay the price.