A Dyson Microbiologist Has Created A Weekly Household Cleaning Schedule

According to Dyson, if you want to keep your house COVID-19 Free, you should be vacuuming both sides of your mattress, washing your sheets at 60 degrees celsius and wiping down walls with a damp cloth. You should be doing this once a week to keep the air in your home pure and clean, according to a senior microbiologist.

“COVID-19 is part of a large family of coronaviruses that cause respiratory infections, and given we are spending more time at home now than ever, it’s important to up your cleaning regime to reduce your chances of picking up the nasty bug.”

Here’s The Dyson Cleaning Schedule!

MONDAY

· Wash bedding on a 60°C or 90°C wash to help to break down and reduce allergens.

· Wash or replace duvets and pillows to reduce the amount of dust mites and skin flakes present in your bed.

· Vacuum both sides of your mattress to remove dust mites and skin flakes.

TUESDAY

· Remove dust from kitchen cupboard tops, using either a vacuum with an advanced filtration system or by dusting with a clean damp cloth or cleaning wipes.

· Clear kitchen counters and cupboards to deep clean. Vacuum to remove dust and debris, then wash with warm water and detergent. Follow up by drying all surfaces.

· Empty the fridge and freezer, and clean all surfaces with warm water and detergent or cleaning product. Vacuum round the back and under the fridge and freezer, without forgetting the cooler element on the back as this will improve performance.

WEDNESDAY

· Vacuum the places not regularly vacuumed, such as under furniture.

· Vacuum your sofa and armchairs, which can harbour large debris along with dust mites, skin flakes and other allergens such as pollen. Wash any coverings and cushions to reduce the level of dust caught within them.

THURSDAY

· A lot of dust can gather in curtains and blinds. Make sure you vacuum them with a soft brush tool or launder them if possible and practical.

· Remove dust from walls by dusting with a damp cloth, cleaning wipes or using a vacuum with advanced filtration. Dust on certain wall types can contribute towards the growth of mould.

FRIDAY

· Dust lights and light fittings. Dust can gather in lampshades and light fittings which can burn on hot bulbs producing VOCs and odour, and be moved around the room by the production of warm air around the bulbs.

· Dust behind radiators – a hidden place often missed during normal cleaning. Significant dust collects behind the radiator and this can be distributed around the room by the air flow produced by the warm air from the radiator.