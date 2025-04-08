🚫 A Forbidden Island

North Sentinel Island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is off-limits to visitors, and not just because it’s protected — the people who live there will attack outsiders.

The Sentinelese tribe has lived in isolation for thousands of years, and India has made it illegal to go within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the island.

The YouTuber ignored all that, guided by GPS and binoculars. After landing on the beach and blowing a whistle to get attention, he stayed for about an hour, made a video, and collected some sand.

He didn’t encounter the islanders, which may be the only reason this didn’t turn tragic.

RELATED: The Leading Dream Job In The World!

⚖️ Now Facing Legal Trouble

Authorities arrested him and placed him in 14-day judicial custody, with a court date set for April 17.

If he is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine. The U.S. Embassy has been notified, and Indian police are treating the case seriously.

This isn’t the first time a visitor has ignored warnings. In 2018, an American missionary was killed by the tribe after illegally landing on the island. In 2006, two fishermen met the same fate.

🧃 Diet Coke Diplomacy?

It’s unclear what the YouTuber thought might happen, but authorities say gift-giving (when it happens) is carried out by trained professionals — and involves bananas and coconuts, not soda and a selfie stick.

The tribe has made it abundantly clear: they want to be left alone.