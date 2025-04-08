CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
Listen Live

🚫 A Forbidden Island

Travel
Published April 8, 2025
By Charlie

North Sentinel Island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is off-limits to visitors, and not just because it’s protected — the people who live there will attack outsiders.

The Sentinelese tribe has lived in isolation for thousands of years, and India has made it illegal to go within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the island.

The YouTuber ignored all that, guided by GPS and binoculars. After landing on the beach and blowing a whistle to get attention, he stayed for about an hour, made a video, and collected some sand.

He didn’t encounter the islanders, which may be the only reason this didn’t turn tragic.

RELATED: The Leading Dream Job In The World!

⚖️ Now Facing Legal Trouble

Authorities arrested him and placed him in 14-day judicial custody, with a court date set for April 17.

If he is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine. The U.S. Embassy has been notified, and Indian police are treating the case seriously.

This isn’t the first time a visitor has ignored warnings. In 2018, an American missionary was killed by the tribe after illegally landing on the island. In 2006, two fishermen met the same fate.

🧃 Diet Coke Diplomacy?

It’s unclear what the YouTuber thought might happen, but authorities say gift-giving (when it happens) is carried out by trained professionals — and involves bananas and coconuts, not soda and a selfie stick.

The tribe has made it abundantly clear: they want to be left alone.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close