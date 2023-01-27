The Leading Dream Job In The World!

Side note: in the 90s, it seemed that everyone wanted to be a marine biologist.

Perhaps it was because environmental campaigns really started to ramp up, or maybe it was because of the movie ‘Free Willy?” (Rest in peace.)

Either way, we all grew up and most of us didn’t fulfill that dream of swimming with the Dolphins and saving the sea turtles.

Fast forward to the present, what are the most popular careers people are dreaming of?

According to new research, these are the gigs that people desire the most! People’s ideas of a dream job sure have changed over the years…

#1 Pilot

#2 Writer

#3 Dancer

#4 YouTuber

#5 Entrepreneur

#6 Actor

#7 Influencer

#8 Programmer

#9 Singer

#10 Teacher

#11 DJ

#12 Blogger

#13 Doctor

#14 Professor

#15 Flight attendant

#16 Firefighter

#17 Judge

#18 Lawyer

#19 Attorney

#20 Psychologist