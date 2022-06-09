A FORMER BURGLAR SAYS THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO PREVENT BREAK-INS

A former burglar claims the best way to prevent them is also one of the cheapest: Just put up a sign that says “BEWARE OF DOG”.

If you have a dog, great. But it works even if you don’t. He says the average burglar won’t risk it. They’d rather move on and try another house instead.

He says it’s more of a deterrent than those signs that say you’ve got a security system installed. And they only cost about five bucks on Amazon.

There might be a few drawbacks though. For example, they’re not exactly nice to look at. So your neighbours might not like it.

Also, someone on a Reddit thread said they put one up at their new place. Then friends kept calling from outside the first time they came to visit. They knew he didn’t have a dog and thought they had the wrong address.