A GUY’S OPENING LINE ON TINDER IS A DETAILED FRENCH FRY RECIPE – AND IT WORKS!

There’s a 26-year-old woman named Collier Fernekes who lives in D.C. Earlier this month, she matched with a guy named John on Tinder. And his first message to her was a detailed recipe for the French fries he wanted to make for her.

His message read, “Hey, I want you to come over so I can make you some Cajun fries. I’m going to buy some low moisture Yukon Gold potatoes and boil them for you. I’m going to refrigerate them overnight in different water from the water I boiled them in.”

He just keeps going on and on from there. Collier says she loved how different and specific his message was, so she tweeted it.

The tweet went viral, and before she and John had their first Zoom date on Monday, there were more than 66,000 people who were invested in what would happen.